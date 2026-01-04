Ashes 2026: Aus, Eng Players Pay Tribute To Bondi Attack Heroes

Ashes 2026: Players Honour Bondi Attack Heroes

Australia and England players paid tribute to the heroes and first responders of the Bondi terrorist attack ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday. The attack took place on December 14 after a crowd gathered to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, leaving fifteen people dead and several others injured in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

"A privilege and honour to host the first responders responsible for displayed tremendous bravery during the Bondi Beach terrorist attack," Cricket Australia wrote on X. Heroes ❤️ A privilege and honour to host the first responders responsible for displayed tremendous bravery during the Bondi Beach terrorist attack. twitter/Q9WdgsKVHc - Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 4, 2026

Tributes During Third Test

Earlier, during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, Australia and England players wore black armbands in tribute to the victims of the shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Flags at Adelaide Oval were also lowered to half-mast, and a moment of silence was observed before the 'Welcome to Country' ceremony and national anthems, ahead of the first day's play. Australian folk singer John Williamson performed his song 'True Blue' in tribute to the victims of the shooting.

Ashes 5th Test: England Reach 114/3 At Lunch

Meanwhile, in the ongoing fifth Test in Sydney against England, an unbeaten 57-run stand with Joe Root and Harry Brook for the fourth wicket helped England to reach 114/3 in 24 overs at Lunch on Day 1, with Harry Brook (23* off 31 balls, including two fours) and Joe Root (31* off 37 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries) staying unbeaten at the crease. England won the toss and decided to bat first on a green Sydney surface. Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket. Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours, before Root and Harry Brook steadied the ship and helped the visitors cross the 100-run mark in the first session.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser picked one wicket apiece. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)