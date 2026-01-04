Absence Of Major Snowfall Triggers Concern In J&K

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Jan 4 (IANS) The minimum temperature remained several notches below the freezing point on Sunday in the Valley as cold wave tightened its grip further on Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to a partially clear night sky, night temperatures throughout the Valley remained below the freezing point, as the prospects of snowfall evaded the plains, with dry, cold conditions again affecting these areas.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 6.5 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, Katra town 7 degrees Celsius, Batote 1.9 degrees Celsius, Banihal minus 0.9 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Absence of a major snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and the first snowfall of the season in the plains of the Valley is becoming a major cause of concern, especially when the 40-day long period of intense winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan', which started on December 21, has so far failed to produce any major snowfall so far.

The Chillai Kalan will end on January 30, and the Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till January 20.

If a major snowfall does not occur during the Chillai Kalan, Jammu and Kashmir is in for very tough times during the hot summer months.

Not only irrigation, but the basic human requirement of potable water would be adversely affected in the absence of heavy winter snowfall.

All rivers, streams, springs, wells and lakes of Jammu and Kashmir are sustained by perennial water reservoirs situated in the mountains.

These reservoirs get replenished by heavy snowfall during the winter months.

A bitter and dry cold has also become a major concern for people with heart and lung problems. Doctors have advised such people not to venture out of their homes before 10 a.m., and that too after wrapping themselves in layers of woollen clothes, mufflers and woollen caps.