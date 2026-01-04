Usman Khawaja Retires PM Albanese Praises Cricketer's Legacy

Usman Khawaja Announces Retirement

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated veteran opener Usman Khawaja after the cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which began on Sunday. The 39-year-old left-handed batter confirmed that the Sydney Test will be his final appearance for Australia at the international level. Khawaja announced his decision while addressing the media at the Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of the fifth Ashes Test, bringing an end to a long and distinguished international career.

Khawaja will draw the curtain on his international journey after representing Australia in 87 Test matches. Over the course of his Test career, he scored 6,206 runs at an impressive average of 43.39. His record includes 16 centuries and 28 half-centuries across 157 innings.

PM Albanese Praises Khawaja's Legacy

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to the social media platform X to acknowledge Khawaja's contribution to Australian cricket and his impact beyond the field. Praising the veteran batter's legacy, Albanese wrote, "Thank you Usman for everything you've done for Australia on the field and everything you've meant to Australians off the field. You can be proud of your record, your legacy and the example you have set for everyone who will follow in your footsteps."

Fifth Ashes Test: England Make Steady Start

Meanwhile, the fifth Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground witnessed competitive cricket in the opening session on Day 1. England, after winning the toss, elected to bat first on a green surface that offered assistance to the fast bowlers. At Lunch on Day 1, England reached 114/3 in 24 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Joe Root and Harry Brook. Brook was unbeaten on 23 off 31 deliveries, including two boundaries, while Root remained not out on 31 off 37 balls, with four fours to his name.

Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket. Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours, before Root and Harry Brook steadied the ship and helped the visitors cross the 100-run mark in the first session.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser picked up one wicket in the first session, keeping the contest evenly balanced on the opening day of the final Test. (ANI)

