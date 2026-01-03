Amit Shah In TN Today To Attend Party Events

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Tamil Nadu today for a two-day visit, during which he is scheduled to participate in key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) programmes in Pudukkottai and Tiruchi, amid intensifying political activity in the state.

The senior BJP leader will arrive at 4 p.m. in Tiruchi. According to BJP sources, Amit Shah's visit is aimed at strengthening the party's organisational base in Tamil Nadu and reviewing its political strategy ahead of forthcoming elections.

Soon after his arrival, the Union Home Minister will proceed to Pudukkottai to attend a major public meeting marking the conclusion of the statewide campaign tour led by Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran.

The event is expected to draw senior party leaders and cadres from across the state. However, the programme has also attracted attention due to reports that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and leaders of allied parties will not participate in the BJP's public meeting in Pudukkottai. The reported absence is being viewed as politically significant, especially amid continuing speculation over opposition alliances and seat-sharing arrangements in Tamil Nadu.

On the second day of his visit, Amit Shah will travel to Tiruchi, where he is scheduled to offer prayers at the historic Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam.

Following the temple visit, he will hold a series of meetings with the Tamil Nadu BJP's senior leadership, members of the state core committee, and representatives of the party's central leadership.

During these high-level deliberations, the Union Home Minister is expected to assess the prevailing political situation in the state and provide strategic guidance on organisational strengthening, grassroots mobilisation, and electoral preparedness.

A key highlight of the Tiruchi leg of the visit will be Amit Shah's participation in the“Modi Pongal” celebrations at the Mannarpuram military camp.

Around 2,000 women are expected to take part in the event, reflecting the BJP's focus on community outreach and women-centric programmes during the festive season.

Political observers are closely watching the visit, as it is expected to offer clearer signals on the BJP's roadmap in Tamil Nadu, including its approach to alliances, leadership consolidation, and campaign strategy in the months ahead.