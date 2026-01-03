Rawabi Hypermarket Concludes 'Win One Million' Mega Campaign With 528 Winners

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rawabi Hypermarket has successfully concluded its landmark customer reward initiative, the 'Win One Million' campaign, with a grand mega draw held on January 1 at Rawabi Hypermarket, Izghawa, marking the end of an exciting seven-month-long campaign that captured widespread customer participation across Qatar.

Launched on May 26, 2025, and which concluded on December 31, 2025, the campaign stands as one of the largest and most rewarding promotional initiatives conducted by Rawabi Hypermarket to date. Over the campaign period, more than 100 nationalities registered and participated, reflecting Rawabi's strong connection with Qatar's diverse community.

The mega draw was conducted digitally under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and witnessed by the Group general manager, heads of departments, store manager, and customers.

A total of 528 winners were announced, including 525 shopping voucher winners and three grand prize winners, who each won a GWM TANK 500 SUV. The grand prize winners are Jahfer (coupon number R005020923), Musthafa (R002415261), and Jahidul Islam (R005200541).

Aside from the three GWM TANK 500 SUV winners, Rawabi Hypermarket awarded QR3,000 shopping vouchers each to 35 winners, QR2,000 shopping vouchers each (75 winners), QR1,000 shopping vouchers (140 winners), and QR500 shopping vouchers (280

Throughout the campaign, customers spending QR50 or more at any Rawabi Hypermarket outlet automatically received a digital e-raffle coupon sent to their registered mobile number, making participation seamless and fully digital. Monthly draws were conducted from June-December 2025, rewarding customers with shopping vouchers of various denominations, leading up to the final mega draw.

Kannu Baker, Group general manager of Al Rawabi Group of Companies, said:“The 'Win One Million' campaign reflects our deep appreciation for the trust and loyalty our customers place in Rawabi. Over seven months, we witnessed overwhelming participation from people of more than 100 nationalities, which truly represents the spirit of Qatar.

“Conducting the mega draw digitally under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce reinforces our commitment to transparency, credibility and customer confidence. We will continue to introduce innovative and rewarding initiatives that add value to every shopping experience at Rawabi.”

With campaigns like 'Win One Million', Rawabi Hypermarket continues to strengthen its position as one of Qatar's leading retail destinations, known for customer-focused initiatives, competitive pricing and community engagement. From daily essentials to festive promotions and mega rewards, Rawabi remains committed to delivering value beyond shopping. For more information,

