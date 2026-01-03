PM Meets US Congress Delegation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Saturday with a delegation of United States Congress members following their visit to the country.

They discussed the close strategic relations between Qatar and the United States, and ways to support and strengthen them.

They also discussed developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

The prime minister emphasised the need for combined regional and international efforts to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, paving the way toward achieving sustainable peace and the much sought-after stability in the region.

delegation strategic relations United States Gaza Strip