STC Hails Saudi Dialogue After Mukalla Falls

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Southern Transitional Council (STC) said in a statement Saturday the Saudi initiative was a“genuine opportunity for serious dialogue” that could safeguard“the aspirations of the southern people”.

The STC's statement came hours after Yemen's ‍internationally recognised government said it had retaken control of Mukalla, the key eastern port and capital of Hadramout province, from the southern separatists who seized it last month.

Rapid government gains since Friday have reversed many of the STC gains last month. Meanwhile, the Saudi Foreign Ministry also said Saturday it was“keen to strengthen and preserve relations with the UAE”.

STC dialogue aspirations