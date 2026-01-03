STC Hails Saudi Dialogue After Mukalla Falls
The STC's statement came hours after Yemen's internationally recognised government said it had retaken control of Mukalla, the key eastern port and capital of Hadramout province, from the southern separatists who seized it last month.
Rapid government gains since Friday have reversed many of the STC gains last month. Meanwhile, the Saudi Foreign Ministry also said Saturday it was“keen to strengthen and preserve relations with the UAE”.STC dialogue aspirations
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment