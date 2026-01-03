Burma Independence Day
On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our support for the people of Burma as they commemorate the 78th anniversary of their country's independence on January 4.
The United States remains committed to the people of Burma and their resolve for a peaceful, fair, and prosperous future.
The United States is deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in Burma. We urge the military regime to cease violence, ensure unhindered access to humanitarian assistance, release those unjustly detained, and engage in dialogue to pursue a peaceful and long-term end to the crisis. This is essential for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
