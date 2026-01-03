Venezuelan President Maduro Captured And Removed From Country

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Former US President Donald Trump has announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been captured and taken out of Venezuela along with his wife.

Trump said the development followed what he described as a“large-scale strike” carried out by the United States in the early hours of Saturday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a news conference today at 11 a.m. at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Further details of the operation have not yet been released.