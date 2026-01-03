I Settled '8.25 Wars', Russia-Ukraine More Difficult: Donald Trump

Trump on settling global conflicts

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that he has managed to settle several global conflicts, claiming he resolved "eight and one-quarter wars," including easing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. He also admitted that ending the Russia-Ukraine war has been more difficult. While addressing a press conference in Florida, Trump said, "I settled eight and one-quarter wars. You know what the one quarter was? Thailand and Cambodia. I did it again. They broke out, and I did it in about five hours, and I settled it. I'm giving myself one quarter, so I'm up to now eight and one quarter."

"In other words, I settled the war, but then they broke out. They had a pretty bad breakout over the last four days. I got them to go back to peace. So I only give one quarter. I thought one of the easier ones would be Russia and Ukraine. It's not. And they both have done some pretty bad things," he said.

Capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro

Hours after the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a US military operation, Trump said the operation was a warning to those who threaten the United States. He added that sanctions on Venezuelan oil will continue and claimed that the people of Venezuela are now free.

Details of the operation and charges

"This extremely successful operation should serve as a warning to anyone who would threaten American sovereignty or endanger American lives. Very importantly, the embargo on all Venezuelan oil remains in full effect. All political and military figures in Venezuela should understand that what happened to Maduro can happen to them, and it will happen to them if they aren't just, fair, and even to their people. The dictator and terrorist Maduro is finally gone in Venezuela. People are free. They're free again," the US president said.

Trump further said that Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York, and will face trial. He said that American forces, working with law enforcement agencies, captured Maduro and his wife in a night-time operation.

Trump said, "No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday or frankly, in just a short period of time. All Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless as the men and women of our military, working with US law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night."

"It was dark, and it was deadly, but he was captured along with his wife, Cilia Flores, both of whom now face American justice. Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York," he said. According to an unsealed indictment shared by Attorney General Pamela Bondi on X, Maduro and Flores face multiple counts of statutory allegations related to "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies". The capture of Maduro comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

