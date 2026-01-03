Tripura CM Inaugurates 69Th National School Yogasana Championship

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 69th National School Games Yogasana Championship (Boys Under-17) at the NSRCC in Agartala, underscoring the state's commitment to promoting yogasana and holistic development among young athletes.

The national event drew students from several states, fostering unity, discipline, and sportsmanship on Friday.

Participants Praise Event Organisation and Hospitality

Narendra Kumar, Co-Head Coach of the Chhattisgarh team, expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and the overall experience in Tripura, appreciating the accommodation, food, and well-organised competition venue.

Meanwhile, Prem Sharma, Head of Department (Yogasana) in Himachal Pradesh, thanked the Tripura government and Yogasana Bharat for the successful organisation of the championship. He praised the venue and highlighted Tripura's cultural heritage, peaceful environment, and warm hospitality.

Highlighting Yogasana's Benefits and Tripura's Sporting Legacy

Sharma said the championship would play a key role in promoting children's mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. He also said it was a matter of national pride that renowned gymnast Dipa Karmakar and her coach, a Dronacharya Awardee, hail from Tripura, adding that participants felt honoured to meet them.

He further acknowledged the support of the Chief Minister, the state government, and officials of Yogasana Bharat, noting that their cooperation ensured the event's smooth execution.

The championship marks an important step in encouraging yogasana at the grassroots level and reinforces Tripura's growing reputation as a host of national sporting events.

"We have come from Chhattisgarh to participate in the 69th National School Games in Yogasana (Under-17 Boys), and we are feeling very good. This is our second time here; we also visited this place two years ago. We really enjoy coming here. The arrangements for accommodation and food have been well executed, and everything is managed smoothly. The competition venue is also very nice and well organised," Narendra Kumar, Co-Head Coach in the Chhattisgarh team.

"First of all, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Tripura Government and to Yogasana Bharat. The venue arranged here in Tripura for the Under-17 Boys Yogasana event is truly beautiful and historic. The tradition, atmosphere, cultural heritage, and overall management here are excellent. The natural environment is very pleasant, and the traditional hospitality extended to all participants is truly commendable," Prem Sharma, HOD Yogasana in Himachal Pradesh.

Adding further, Yogasana said, "We feel extremely fortunate that the 69th National Under-17 Boys Yogasana Championship is being held in Agartala, Tripura. This programme will play an important role in spreading mental, physical, and spiritual peace among children in the future. It is a matter of pride for the entire nation that renowned gymnast Dipa Karmakar and her coach, a Dronacharya Awardee, are from Tripura. We had the opportunity to meet them and receive their blessings."

"We are deeply touched by the wholehearted support and cooperation extended by the Chief Minister, the state government, and the Director and Joint Directors of Yogasana Bharat, all of whom have been extremely helpful throughout the event," Yogasana added.

