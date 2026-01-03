Amit Shah Unveils Exhibit On New Criminal Laws In Andaman & Nicobar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an exhibition on the three new criminal laws in Sri Vijaya Puram of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, highlighting the government's focus on delivering fast and flawless justice through technology and forensic reforms.

"Inaugurated an exhibition on the three new criminal laws in Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman & Nicobar. India is acing the delivery of fast and flawless justice with e-FIRs, Zero FIRs, and forensic-based evidence provided for by the new laws," Shah posted on X. He further said, "The people of Andaman & Nicobar and personnel associated with justice system should watch the exhibition on the new laws that are dedicated to shielding the rights of the citizens through timely justice delivery."

Focus on Forensic Science Reforms

Earlier, the Union Home Minister chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Referring to India's progress in forensic science, Shah said, "India has achieved global standards in forensic investigation by delivering swift and accurate results and achieving record-breaking high conviction rates, serving fast and flawless justice." He added, "We are now set to churn out 35,000 forensic experts a year by setting up NFSU campuses in all states by 2029."

Major Investment in Forensic Infrastructure

Meanwhile, the centre has decided to invest Rs 30,000 crore over the next five years to establish a network of forensic laboratories across the country and ensure the setting up of a forensic university or a Central Forensic Lab by 2029 in every state.

Addressing the meeting, Shah said, "The government of India and state governments are going to invest 30 thousand crore rupees over the next five years to build a network of forensic laboratories across the country." He further pointed out, "Along with this, a scientific mechanism has been established to address the lack of nationwide standards."

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar; members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee; the Union Home Secretary; the Vice Chancellor of NFSU; the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR & D); and other senior officials. (ANI)

