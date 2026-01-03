Tripura Government Working To Develop New Agartala City: CM Manik Saha

Developing a New Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the state government is working to develop a new Agartala city by providing all kinds of benefits to the people along with infrastructure development.

"We have constructed roadways and beautified the roads. Due to drain construction, people are facing difficulties, even at home. When we construct something, we also face issues, but once it is completed, it will be useful and will not create any problems. We are also constructing a ring road and multi-level car parking," he said. The highest building is being constructed at Gorkhabasti, where all the directorates will be housed. We are changing the face of Agartala. We are beautifying the city. We are making a new Agartala and a new Tripura with infrastructure development," he added.

Emphasis on Blood Donation and Health

CM Saha was speaking while attending a blood donation camp at the 39 No. Ward Community Hall in Agartala. He said that everyone should not ignore science. "In winter, we must drink hot water to maintain blood pressure and proper blood circulation. Awareness of such matters is necessary. We are working to provide all necessary benefits to the people, including the residents of 8 Town Bardowali. Time will not wait for anyone, but we must continue to work. There is no alternative to work," CM Saha said.

People will never forget you if you work properly and wholeheartedly. We must give importance to our work. There is nothing greater than donating blood. People cannot donate their liver or kidney easily, but without blood, nothing is possible," he added.

He said that blood is very important and has no religion. "The blood of women, men, children, or a 60-year-old person is the same. We are all the same, and we are human. Those who donate blood are often not aware of where and for whom the blood will be used. Blood has eight types, including positive and negative groups. Donating blood is beneficial for the human body and also sends a message to society," CM Saha said.

We must store blood for emergency needs. While we can store extra units of blood, we must maintain a balance. Blood should flow properly; otherwise, it can create problems in the body," he added.

During the event, Mayor Dipak Majumder, Corporator Alak Roy, and social worker Shyamal Kumar Deb were present. (ANI)

