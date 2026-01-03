Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Rises Amid Fog Alert Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A chilly start to the holiday Sunday across Bengal. How much more will the temperature drop in the final days of Poush? What does the Alipore Met Office say? See the full photo gallery for details

On Sunday, the Alipore Met Office indicated a major weather shift. While South Bengal's temperature will rise slightly, dense fog will increase. North Bengal may see rain and snowfall in hilly areas.

A Western Disturbance over Punjab is affecting North India. A subtropical westerly jet stream is also active. A cyclonic circulation and a trough line are contributing to this weather change.

Fog will intensify in several districts of South Bengal. Light to moderate fog is likely in Kolkata, North & South 24 Parganas, and more. Dense fog is forecast for Birbhum and other districts. The fog will persist tomorrow.

The temperature will rise slowly due to the Western Disturbance. After a rise on Sunday, the weather will be stable for 2-3 days. Kolkata's temp will be 13-15°C. Another temperature drop is expected mid-next week.

Rain is forecast in four North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Snowfall is possible in high-altitude areas like Sandakphu. Min temps in the hills will be 4-6°C, while other districts will see 9-14°C.