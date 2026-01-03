MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) “I am following closely the rapidly evolving situation in Venezuela. [Today], I have spoken with several governments of OAS member states, and I recognise both the depth of concern and the differing perspectives across the Hemisphere.

“ As details continue to emerge, the priority of the OAS General Secretariat is to help prevent further escalation and to support a peaceful way forward. Whatever the circumstances, all actors must fully respect international law and the applicable inter-American legal framework, including the peaceful settlement of disputes, respect for human rights, and the protection of civilian life and critical infrastructure.

“ It is also essential that Venezuela's path forward be grounded in governance based on the will of its people. Existing institutional arrangements-including the country's constitutional order-provide an important basis on which to build. Sustainable stability and democratic legitimacy can only be achieved through peaceful means, inclusive dialogue, and strong institutions.

“ The OAS General Secretariat stands ready to assist efforts toward de-escalation and a peaceful, democratic, and sustainable solution to the benefit of the Venezuelan people.

“ I call on all Venezuelan actors to act with unity of purpose and to play a constructive role in safeguarding peace, the rule of law, and democratic coexistence.

“ To ensure Member States can address this situation openly, collectively, and constructively, a meeting of the Permanent Council will be convened to discuss the recent developments and consider next steps. ”

The post OAS Secretary General Albert R. Ramdin on recent developments in Venezuela appeared first on Caribbean News Global.