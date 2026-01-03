More Than 200 Schools, Hospitals, Shelters Restored In Communities In 2025 Kuleba

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba said this in a post on Telegram.

Of these, 115 facilities are located in frontline areas: 23 shelters, 35 medical facilities, 17 schools and kindergartens, 20 housing projects, 11 administrative service centers and safety centers, and nine water supply facilities.

"Such restoration is extremely important for frontline communities, because rebuilt residential buildings, upgraded schools with shelters, and hospitals give millions of people the opportunity to live, work, and receive basic social services at home despite daily threats," Kuleba said.

According to him, nearly 600 projects are currently being implemented across Ukraine, with a total budget of UAH 14 billion. This includes funding from the Recovery Program jointly with the European Investment Bank, remaining EU sectoral support funds, and 48 projects financed by the State Fund for Regional Development.

"This year, project selection for the first time took place entirely through the DREAM system. Communities submitted applications, regional military administrations conducted an initial assessment, after which the commission reviewed them with the participation of representatives of relevant ministries and all-Ukrainian associations of local self-government bodies. All meetings were held with the participation of communities and regional military administrations. The RISE Ukraine coalition of civil society organizations was also involved in the selection process. A separate and, for the first time, mandatory requirement was compliance of projects with strategic development documents," Kuleba said.

He cited an example of such restoration: the Zolotyi Kliuchyk kindergarten in Sumy. The building was damaged by a blast wave back in March 2022. A major overhaul was carried out, heating systems were completely replaced, and the facility is now an energy-efficient educational space attended by 230 children. The total cost of the project was about UAH 70 million.

Another kindergarten for 150 children was restored in the Mykolaivka Village Council.

A major renovation of a secondary school in the village of Velykyi Sambir, attended by more than 100 students, was also completed.

An additional 500 students returned to classrooms at the Lypova Dolyna Lyceum, which had been damaged by shelling.

In addition, work is ongoing on three infrastructure projects in the Sumy region: a hospital in Shostka, a bomb shelter at a school in Romny, and the reconstruction of a water pipeline from the Luchanske water intake facility.

"These projects are part of the ministry's systemic policy on infrastructure recovery. We are grateful to our international partners for supporting communities," Kuleba said.