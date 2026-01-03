403
Spain Against Foreign Intervention In Venezuela -- PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his country had neither recognized President Nicolas Maduro's regime nor shown any support to foreign intervention in Venezuela.
Spain will not recognize "an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and belligerence," Sanchez wrote on his X account on Saturday in the wake of the US airstrikes on the Caribbean country.
"We call on all actors to think of the civilian population, to respect the United Nations Charter, and to articulate a fair and dialogued transition," he urged.
Earlier today, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said it was following up with great concern the aftermath of the massive US airstrikes on Caracas which led to capture of President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.
It urged all parties to exercise restraint and respect the international law and the UN Charter. (end)
