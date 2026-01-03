Ann Arbor Buyer's Agent Rich O'neal Wins Top Gun Savings Award For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rich O'Neal, a buyer's agent with The Home Buyer's Agent of Ann Arbor, has been awarded the Top Gun Savings Award by the National Home Buyer's Association for the second year in a row-an achievement not previously accomplished since the award's inception.

The Top Gun Savings Award recognizes buyer agents who demonstrate exceptional negotiation skill and fiduciary advocacy resulting in substantial savings for their clients. O'Neal previously received the award last year and is the first agent to win it in back-to-back years.

This year's award recognizes O'Neal's work helping a buyer couple save more than $69,000 on the purchase of an elegant home on Ann Arbor's south side, one of the city's most competitive residential areas.

The savings were achieved through a combination of careful market analysis, disciplined negotiation strategy, and detailed due diligence throughout the transaction. Rather than encouraging the buyers to escalate emotionally or waive protections, O'Neal focused on value, risk assessment, and long-term suitability-resulting in a successful purchase without overpaying.

“Our agents have won a variety of savings awards over the last thirty years, and winning this award once is meaningful. Winning it two years in a row is amazing!” said Jon Boyd, broker/owner of The Home Buyer's Agent of Ann Arbor.“Rich consistently shows that strong buyer representation still matters, even in competitive markets. His work on this purchase stood out because of the scale of the savings and the care taken to protect the clients throughout the process.”

The Home Buyer's Agent of Ann Arbor is an exclusive buyer agency, meaning the firm never lists homes and represents only buyers. This structure eliminates conflicts of interest and allows agents to focus solely on advocacy, negotiation, and risk reduction for homebuyers. It is the only real estate brokerage in the area that meets the standards for membership in the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents.