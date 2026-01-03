AC2 Wave WMS Improves Speed And Accuracy Across Ninja Van Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AC2 today announced that Ninja Van has achieved substantial operational improvements following the deployment of AC2 Wave WMS, a cloud-native, enterprise-grade warehouse management system designed to handle complex, high-volume B2B operations and fast-paced B2C eCommerce fulfilment.

Processing millions of parcels monthly, Ninja Van requires reliable, scalable, and accurate warehouse operations to meet strict delivery commitments. To support this, the company implemented AC2 Wave WMS to enhance real-time inventory visibility, standardize workflows, and streamline picking and packing processes under a unified, enterprise-grade warehouse management platform.

Since implementation, Ninja Van has reported a 30% increase in picking speed and a 30% improvement in overall warehouse throughput. These gains have enabled warehouse operations to consistently conclude by 6 PM, compared with previous schedules that extended to 8 PM and often required overtime, demonstrating measurable productivity and workforce efficiency improvements.

“With AC2 Wave WMS, we improved speed, accuracy, and throughput by over 30 percent. Our operations run smoother, faster, and finish earlier every day,” said Lee Tzi Zhao, Director of Supply Chain Management and Partnerships at Ninja Van.

“Every package matter, and every person on the team matters. With AC2 Wave WMS, Ninja Van can deliver reliability at scale while making daily operations smoother and more rewarding for its users. Seeing this transformation and the impact it has on people's work is what excites us the most. Congratulations to Ninja Van on this remarkable achievement, and we look forward to a long-term, meaningful partnership,” said Aw Yang Ueli, Founder and Managing Partner of AC2.

AC2 Wave WMS delivers real-time inventory visibility and supports both complex enterprise operations and high-volume B2C eCommerce fulfilment within a single, unified warehouse management system. The platform enables proactive warehouse management, operational accuracy, and consistent performance even as order volumes and operational complexity increase.

About AC2

AC2 is a Southeast Asia–based technology company delivering cloud-native warehouse management and intelligent fulfilment solutions through its flagship product, AC2 Wave WMS. The platform powers complex, enterprise-grade warehouse operations and high-volume B2C eCommerce fulfilment, supporting a wide range of industries, including distribution and wholesale, 3PL, retail and FMCG, manufacturing and spare parts, cold chain and regulated goods, and omnichannel fulfilment. AC2 Wave WMS enables scalable, efficient, and accurate warehouse execution while future-proofing operations through cloud-native architecture and continuous feature updates.

About Ninja Van

Ninja Van is a leading tech-enabled logistics provider in Southeast Asia, offering express delivery, warehousing, and fulfilment services to businesses of all sizes. The company supports both B2B and B2C operations across multiple markets, enabling reliable, scalable, and digitally integrated supply chain solutions.

