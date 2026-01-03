Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, January 3, 2026


2026-01-03 03:10:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Weekend momentum builds with vibrant Saturday roda at Carioca da Gema (19:30), roots samba at Rio Scenarium (19:00 onward), intimate bossa nova and jazz sets at Beco das Garrafas (20:00), and a jazz session at Blue Note Rio (20:00). Venues fully resume post-holiday programming. Links for details are below.

Top Picks Tonight Saturday Roda de Samba - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Lapa's premier venue hosts high-energy participatory samba-authentic weekend roda for expats diving into carioca rhythms and dance.
  • Start: 19:30 onward
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Roots Samba Saturday - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
  • Why picked: Antique-filled multi-level Centro venue alive with roots samba-vibrant, cultured atmosphere blending history and beats for expats' weekend enjoyment.
  • Start: 19:00 onward
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Bossa Nova & Jazz Sets - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: Historic Copacabana spot offers intimate performances-refined beachside option for expats seeking sophisticated sounds in the new year.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
  • Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Jazz Session - Blue Note Rio (20:00)
  • Why picked: World-class club provides high-caliber jazz with ocean views-elegant choice for expats enjoying premium live music to kick off the weekend.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co


 Also notable
  • Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (19:00 onward) - Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free street samba; spontaneous communal gatherings.
  • Beachfront bars in Copacabana/Ipanema - Casual drinks with ocean views in post-holiday calm.
Suggested route

Centro/Lapa: Kick off at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-vibrant historic district circuit.

Copacabana: Blue Note jazz (20:00) to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) stroll-effortless beachfront progression.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.

Listings gathered for Saturday, January 3, 2026. Recheck venue sites for any last-minute programming close to showtime.

The Rio Times

