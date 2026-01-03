Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, January 3, 2026
-
Why picked: Lapa's premier venue hosts high-energy participatory samba-authentic weekend roda for expats diving into carioca rhythms and dance.
Start: 19:30 onward
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
-
-
Why picked: Antique-filled multi-level Centro venue alive with roots samba-vibrant, cultured atmosphere blending history and beats for expats' weekend enjoyment.
Start: 19:00 onward
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
-
-
Why picked: Historic Copacabana spot offers intimate performances-refined beachside option for expats seeking sophisticated sounds in the new year.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
-
-
Why picked: World-class club provides high-caliber jazz with ocean views-elegant choice for expats enjoying premium live music to kick off the weekend.
Start: 20:00
Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
-
Also notable
-
Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (19:00 onward)
- Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free street samba; spontaneous communal gatherings.
Beachfront bars in Copacabana/Ipanema
- Casual drinks with ocean views in post-holiday calm.
Centro/Lapa: Kick off at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-vibrant historic district circuit.
Copacabana: Blue Note jazz (20:00) to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) stroll-effortless beachfront progression.Getting around & quick tips
-
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.
Listings gathered for Saturday, January 3, 2026. Recheck venue sites for any last-minute programming close to showtime.
Legal Disclaimer:
