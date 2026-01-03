MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Chilote environmentalist murdered in Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The news of the murder of 36-year-old Chilean Francisco Ojeda Garcés in Playa Dominicalito in Osa, Puntarena, had repercussions in the South American nation's media.

Specifically, the victim was the nephew of the mayor of Quinchao, René Garcés, according to Chilean publications.

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) reported on December 26 that Ojeda's body had been found.

“At this time, preliminary reports from my colleagues indicate that there are no serious injuries. However, the case is under investigation,” the judicial agency reported last week.

However, the current version is that Ojeda was murdered. This is also under investigation.

Repatriation of the body

Mayor René Garcés told Radio Bío Bío that the family is continuing with the repatriation process and is receiving support from the South American nation's consulate in the country.

According to Garcés, there are administrative problems due to the holidays, such as registering the death in the Costa Rican Civil Registry.

Jaime Ojeda, Francisco's brother, is at the scene, along with the young man's partner, who are taking the necessary steps to complete the paperwork and arrange for the transfer to Puerto Varas.

“He was a wonderful person who talked to people and loved everything. He was someone who liked to give love, and he didn't deserve what they did to him.

“He was a healthy person with good values,” Jaime Ojeda told Chilevisión.

Mega Noticias emphasized the murder of Ojeda Garcés and that the news was confirmed in Chile on December 31.

Francisco, 36, lived in Costa Rica and his body was found on the seashore, the media outlet reported.

