US-Bangla Airlines Highlights Role In Strengthening Tourism And Connectivity Between Bangladesh, Maldives

Dhaka: Senior management of US-Bangla Airlines, including the country manager and official staff in the Maldives, paid a courtesy call on Dr. Md. Nazmul Islam at the Bangladesh Chancery recently, read a statement of the Bangladesh High Commission on January 3.

During the meeting, representatives of US-Bangla Airlines highlighted the airline's significant role in strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the Maldives. Discussions focused on the airline's contributions to enhancing trade, cargo operations, tourism, and overall air connectivity between the two countries. The delegation also emphasized US-Bangla Airlines' role in supporting the Maldives' growing importance as a regional transit hub.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and reaffirmed their commitment to further cooperation. Areas of future collaboration include improving air connectivity, promoting tourism, facilitating travel for Maldivian visitors, and enhancing the welfare and mobility of Bangladeshi expatriates residing in the Maldives.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision to deepen people-to-people contacts and strengthen economic and aviation ties between Bangladesh and the Maldives.