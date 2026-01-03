Global Outrage Over 'State Terrorism' As Trump Attacks Venezuela
Latin American leaders portrayed the assault as a continuation of the long, bloody history of US intervention in the region, which has included military coups and material support for right-wing forces.
“This is state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against Our America,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote in a social media post, demanding urgent action from the international community in response to the“criminal attack.”
Evo Morales, the leftist former president of Bolivia, said that“we strongly and unequivocally repudiate” the US attack on Venezuela.
