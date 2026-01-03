Mudaro Captured And Flown Out Of The Country By US Special Forces

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

CARACAS, Venezuela – US Army's Delta Force, an elite special forces unit, on Saturday morning, in an un-surpised operation,“captured and flown out of the country” president Nicholas Mudaro and associates.

The US has had Venezuela in a six-month military theatre not seen since Desert Storm in 1991 Gulf War in Iraq.

US surveillance and military intelligence knew exactly of Mudaro's movements and location in the early hours of Saturday morning, making for easy capture. Venezuelan forces had no chance to react to the removal of president Maduro from the Venezuelan capital.

Reports point to Maduro being en route to New York, where he faces charges of being indicted on drugs and weapons charges.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” says US attorney general Pamela Bondi.

Manuel Antonio Noriega a Panamanian military strongman who ruler of Panama from 1983 to 1989, until he fell out of favour with the US in mid-December 1989 during the presidency of George H. W. Bush, forms a guide to the fate of president Maduro.

Regional and global reaction and paths to a new government are currently unknown. US adversaries have condemned the operation be contrary to international law. Safe guards to curtail destabilisation and civil war are major concerns.

The conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM met very early on 3 January, following reports of military action in Venezuela, stating:

“CARICOM is actively monitoring the situation which is of grave concern to the region with possible implications for neighbouring countries. CARICOM will continue to update the people of the region as more information is received.”

December 31, CNG noted that“ The situation surrounding Venezuela, including counter-narcotics operations and economic stagnation due to declining oil revenue, is ostensibly focused on the influence of China in the Caribbean and Latin America.”

What's next depends on the rule of law. President Trump will hold a news conference at Mar-a-Lago at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday.

“You need to understand, if you take out a government, take out a regime, guess who becomes the government and regime and is responsible for the country? You are. So if you break it, you own it.” ~ Colin Powell.

Meanwhile, Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued a statement condemning unauthorised military action in Venezuela:

“Let's be clear. Nicolas Maduro is an illegitimate leader. But using the US military to attempt regime change in a sovereign foreign nation, without approval from Congress, without a defined objective or plan for the day after, and without support from our allies, risks entangling the United States in an open-ended conflict in Venezuela that could destabilise the entire region. This action is also a violation of international law and further undermines America's global standing.

“Congress must reassert its constitutional role before this escalation leads to greater instability, chaos, and unnecessary risk to American lives.”

