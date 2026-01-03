Cinderella Helps Young Families And SEND Community Go To The Ball!

MENAFN - Pressat) Iver Heath Drama Club is delighted to announce an extra performance of its 2026 community pantomime, Cinderella.

The additional show will be the club's first Relaxed Performance, designed to to support families with younger children and audience members with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). The additional show will take place with the 5 previously announced shows in early February 2026 at Iver Heath Village Hall. The venue is near South Buckinghamshire's border with Slough and Uxbridge in London. Iver Heath is also home to the world famous Pinewood Studios.

Relaxed Performances offer a welcoming, inclusive environment with adjustments such as gentler lighting and sound, a flexible attitude to movement and noise, and a generally calmer atmosphere. They are ideal for anyone who may benefit from a more laid‐back theatre experience. For this performance, the club has reduced the audience capacity and will have a 'Meet the Cast' introduction at the start of the show.

“We want everyone in Iver Heath and the surrounding area to feel that live theatre is for them,” said Matt Streuli, Co‐Chair and Dame of Iver Heath Drama Club.

“Our cast and crew are all volunteers, and this relaxed performance is part of our commitment to making theatre more inclusive, especially for families who may find the cost or environment of professional theatre challenging.”



IHDC has been entertaining the community for over 70 years and performs at the Iver Heath Village Hall - itself a registered charity. "I really hope that this trial performance will demonstrate demand for more accessible theatre so we can offer more relaxed performances in the future." said Kaia Barton, the pantomime's director.

A family ticket to see Cinderella's panto adventure is only £32, far more affordable than many professional pantomimes, and the club are trialling a special ticket price for 'Access Card' holders for this additional show.



Tickets, and details, for all 6 six shows are now available at:





