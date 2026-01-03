Too Educated To Work: The Employment Trap In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Jammu and Kashmir is facing a growing problem of educated unemployment, especially among women.

People are encouraged to study, with the promise that education will bring opportunity and financial security.

But current job rules are turning higher education into a disadvantage instead of an advantage.

A clear example is the hiring of Anganwadi Helpers.

These positions are meant to provide basic work and support at the local level. However, candidates with higher qualifications, like graduation or post-graduation, are automatically disqualified.

Many educated women, willing to work and with no other sources of income, cannot even apply.

This issue became worse because the academic merit system has been disrupted in recent years.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused major changes: online classes, shorter syllabi, internal assessments, grace marks, and mass promotions led to very high scores at the 10+2 level.

These measures were necessary during the crisis, but their lasting impact on job selection has not been properly addressed.

The pandemic is not the only reason.

Another major problem is linking school results to strict rules for teachers and principals.

Low pass percentages sometimes led to salary cuts, negative service records, or even suspensions. Schools started focusing more on scores than on real learning.

In response, exams became easier, supervision was relaxed, and evaluations became more lenient.

These changes helped statistics look better in the short term, but they weakened the credibility of grades.

Students who earned high marks under stricter conditions now see their efforts compared to inflated post-COVID results, which is unfair.

The effects go beyond Anganwadi jobs.

Similar patterns appear in central government recruitment, such as postal department positions, which often rely only on 10th-grade marks.

Higher education can be ignored or even count against applicants.

Educated people miss out on entry-level jobs and face strong competition for higher positions.

These rigid rules create a harsh reality in Jammu and Kashmir, where private sector jobs are rare and government work provides steady income.

Educated youth, especially women, are stuck.

They are too qualified for basic jobs but cannot reach higher positions because there are few opportunities.

The original idea behind reserving certain jobs for minimally qualified candidates may have been fair. But the current situation demands a new look.

When education prevents people from applying and merit does not account for unequal academic conditions, the system stops being fair.

The solution is not conflict but change.

Job policies should reflect real circumstances, reconsider restrictions based on higher qualifications, and adjust for unusual academic and administrative events.

Education should help people succeed instead of blocking them.