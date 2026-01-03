Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mumbai Tourist Dies After Sudden Collapse In Sonamarg

2026-01-03 03:08:56
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A tourist from Mumbai died after suddenly collapsing during a sightseeing trip in Sonamarg, officials said on Saturday.

Sources said the deceased has been identified as Muhammad Raees Siddiqui, aged 57, son of Muhammad Sharif, a resident of Mumbai. He had arrived in Sonamarg along with his family for leisure and sightseeing.

Officials said that during the visit, Siddiqui suddenly collapsed inside his vehicle. He was immediately rushed to the Primary Health Centre Sonamarg for medical assistance. However, doctors at the facility declared him brought dead.

The incident turned what was meant to be a family vacation into a moment of grief and mourning. Family members were left in shock following the sudden tragedy.

Further proceedings are being carried out as per established protocol, officials added. ~ KNT

Kashmir Observer

