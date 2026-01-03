Sybiha On Maduro's Capture: People Of Venezuela Must Have Chance For Normal Life

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha recalled that Ukraine had not recognized Maduro's legitimacy following rigged elections and violence against protestors, along with dozens of other countries in different parts of the world.

"Ukraine has consistently defended the right of nations to live freely, free of dictatorship, oppression, and human rights violations. The Maduro regime has violated all such principles in every respect," he wrote.

He stressed that democratic countries and human rights organizations across the globe had emphasized the Maduro regime's widespread crimes, violence, torture, oppression, abuse of all basic freedoms, stolen votes, and destruction of democracy and the rule of law.

"The people of Venezuela must have a chance for a normal life, security, prosperity, and human dignity. We will continue to support their right to such normality, respect, and freedom," Sybiha wrote.

At the same time, he called for adherence to the principles of international law.

"We stand for further developments in accordance with the principles of international law, prioritizing democracy, human rights, and the interests of Venezuelans," the statement said.

As reported, explosions were heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Saturday morning, and some parts of the city were left without power.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States had carried out a "large-scale strike" against Venezuela and that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been "captured and flown out of the country."