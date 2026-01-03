Missile Strike On Cherkasy Region: Residential Buildings, Businesses Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Zolotonosha community. The aftermath of the missile attack is being addressed. First, regarding the injured: two people were hospitalized. The others received the necessary assistance on site," the head of the RMA wrote.

According to preliminary information, the blast wave and shrapnel caused varying degrees of damage to five one- and two-story apartment buildings, about a dozen private houses, and the buildings of several private enterprises. Windows were blown out at an educational institution and a dormitory. All necessary services and the local damage assessment commission are working at the site.

Russian army launches missile strike on Cherkasy region

Social partners from the regional Red Cross are also on the scene with a team: they have set up mobile heating points and are providing essential construction materials. The community also had its own prepared reserve for this purpose.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army carried out a missile strike on the Zolotonosha district of Cherkasy region, and two injured people were hospitalized.