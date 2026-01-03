Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Shell Premises Of UOC Church In Kherson

2026-01-03 03:06:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Hordiienko, rector of the Holy Kasperov Church stated this on Facebook.

"I will leave this for the record. Once again, the church's utility buildings have been shelled," Hordiienko wrote.

According to him, the summer refectory, kitchen, and restroom were damaged. There were no casualties.

He said this was likely already the fifth shelling specifically targeting the church grounds.

Read also: Russians shell 25 settlements in Sumy region over past day; one civilian injured

He added that almost no windows remain, although the walls survived.

As Ukrinform previously reported, by the end of 2025, as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 704 religious sites had been destroyed or damaged, with about 200 completely destroyed.

MENAFN03012026000193011044ID1110551443



UkrinForm

