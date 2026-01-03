Russians Attack Dnipro, Two Districts Of Dnipro Region With Drones
"In Dnipro, a business facility was damaged as a result of a UAV attack," the statement said.
He noted that the Russians struck the Vasylkivka community in the Synelnykove district with a drone. An educational institution caught fire, but the blaze was extinguished. Infrastructure facilities and a private house were also damaged.Read also: Missile strike on Cherkasy region: residential buildings, businesses damaged
In the Nikopol area, the aggressor used FPV drones and artillery. The district center and the Pokrovske community came under attack.
Earlier it was reported that the defense forces had destroyed three UAVs.
As Ukrinform previously reported, due to the worsening security situation, children and their families are being evacuated from 44 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
