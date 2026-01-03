Russians Shell Sadove In Kherson Region, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Military Administration stated this on Telegram.

"As a result of Russian aggression in Sadove at around 14:00, a 41-year-old man sustained severe injuries," the statement said.

According to the report, he was hospitalized with blast injuries and a closed craniocerebral injury, concussion, multiple shrapnel wounds to the anterior abdominal wall and lumbar spine, and an open fracture of the right foot.

Russians attack Dnipro, two districts of Dnipro region with drones

In addition, according to the CMA, at around 15:00 Russian troops shelled the Korabelnyi district of the regional center. As a result of the attack, a trolleybus was damaged, among other things. No civilians were injured.

As Ukrinform previously reported, two people were killed in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on Saturday morning as a result of enemy strikes.

