Zelensky Announces Kyslytsya's Appointment As First Deputy Head Of Presidential Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

He discussed with Kyslytsya the details of diplomatic work and ways to strengthen this area within the Presidential Office, in particular ensuring communication with partners at the highest level, developing bilateral cooperation, and synchronizing efforts with the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zelensky names three key areas of Ukraine's work with international partners

As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelensky has proposed appointing Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal to the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy.