Peace Plan Agreed Upon For 90%, Work Continues On Details Umerov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, it was a full day of work with national security advisers from European countries, as well as representatives of the European Union and NATO.

From the Ukrainian side, representatives of the government, the security and defense sector, the intelligence community, and parliament participated in the meeting.

Zelensky names three key areas of Ukraine's work with international partners

"We discussed security guarantees, elements of the peace plan, economic recovery, and military-political issues. Most positions - 90% of the peace plan - have already been agreed upon, and work continues on the remaining details," he noted.

U.S. Presidential Special Representative Steve Witkoff also joined the discussions via video link. This allowed the synchronization of approaches between Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners in real time.

It was agreed to move to the next stage – preparing a leaders-level meeting of countries, which will take place on January 6 in Paris.

"On the previous day, January 5, a separate meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff of European countries will be held to ensure additional coordination with allies in the security dimension. We are working consistently. Moving forward," Umierov said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, national security advisers gathered in Kyiv today will brief leaders ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting on January 6 about the content of documents prepared within the framework of the peace agreement.

Photo: Facebook/Rustem Umerov