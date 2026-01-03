Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky On Venezuela: U.S. Knows What To Do With Dictators

2026-01-03 03:06:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by an Ukrinform correspondent, the Ukrainian President made the remark at a briefing following a meeting of national security advisers of European countries, responding to a request to comment on developments in Venezuela.

“Well, what can I say? If dictators can be dealt with like this, then the United States of America knows what it should do next,” Zelensky said.

Read also: Sybiha on Maduro's capture: People of Venezuela must have chance for normal life

As previously reported, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was detained by the elite U.S. Army special operations unit Delta Force.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States intends to temporarily assume governance of Venezuela to ensure a safe and orderly transitional period.

