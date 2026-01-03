Jordan Welcomes Yemeni Leadership Council Chairman's Call For Comprehensive Conference On Southern Issue

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jan. 3
Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) – Jordan welcomed the call by the Chairman of the Yemeni Leadership Council to convene a comprehensive conference bringing together all southern factions to discuss fair solutions to the southern issue.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates described the call as a positive step toward easing tensions, preventing further escalation and advancing dialogue and diplomatic efforts.
The Ministry welcomed the announcement by Saudi Arabia that it will host the conference as part of its ongoing support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the Republic of Yemen.
Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali said Jordan urges a de-escalation, an end to escalation and the prioritisation of dialogue, calling for addressing outstanding issues among the different Yemeni parties through understanding and consensual political solutions that serve Yemen's national interests, safeguard its security and stability, contribute to regional stability and fulfill the aspirations of the Yemeni people.

