Foreign Ministry: All Jordanians In Venezuela Are Safe
Amman, January 3 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is closely monitoring the situation of Jordanians in Venezuela in light of recent developments.
Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali said on Saturday that the Ministry, through its Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs and the Jordanian Embassy in Brasilia, is following up on the conditions of Jordanians in Venezuela, confirming that all Jordanians there are safe.
Majali urged Jordanians residing in or currently in Venezuela to contact the Ministry for assistance around the clock through the following channels:
Jordanian Embassy in Brazil – Hotline:
005561996987070
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Operations Centre:
00962799562903
00962799562471
00962799562193
Operations Centre email:
...
