Strong Earthquake Jolts Southern Mexico, Disrupts President's Press Conference

A powerful earthquake shook southern Mexico yesterday, sending millions scrambling after the New Year holiday ⁠and briefly interrupting ⁠President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press conference.

The 6.5-magnitude quake struck near the Pacific coast in Guerrero state at a depth of 35km (22 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage in Guerrero, Sheinbaum and ⁠the state's governor both said.

Sheinbaum was speaking in Mexico City when earthquake alarms sounded.

She noted the ground was shaking beneath her before calmly evacuating alongside journalists.

Sheinbaum resumed the press conference shortly afterward.

She said no damage had been reported in Mexico City, where residents ⁠fled their homes and sounds of nervous dogs barking filled the streets.

Guerrero is home to Acapulco and other resort areas, which are a major draw for holiday tourists.

Acapulco is still recovering from a Category 5 hurricane that devastated the area in 2023.

Mexico, which is situated between five tectonic plates, is one of the world's most seismically active countries.

Karen Gomez, a 47-year-old office worker living on the 13th floor of an apartment building in Mexico City, told AFP that she was roused from her sleep by a street siren. "I woke up in terror. My cellphone alert said it was a powerful earthquake."

Norma Ortega, a 57-year-old kindergarten director, living in a 10th-floor apartment, said she could feel her building shake. "I got a terrible fright."

The centre of Mexico City is built on the muddy subsoil of what was once the bed of a lake, making it particularly vulnerable to earthquakes.

Those most strongly felt usually originate off Guerrero state on the Pacific coast.

On September 19, 1985, an 8.1-magnitude earthquake devastated a vast swathe of Mexico City, leaving nearly 13,000 dead, mostly in the city, according to official figures.

In 2017, also on September 19, a 7.1-magnitude quake killed 369 people, also mostly in Mexico City.

Early warning systems, including smartphone apps, have been developed to warn Mexico City residents of strong quakes and urge them to reach safety.

The city has also installed loudspeakers on lampposts to broadcast the alerts.