UK PM Starmer Says All 'Should Uphold International Law' After US Actions In Venezuela

MENAFN - Gulf Times) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday all countries should "uphold international law" after President Donald Trump announced US forces had captured Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro in a large-scale assault.

Calling the situation "fast-moving", Starmer added that "the UK was not involved in any way in this operation" as he urged patience in order to "establish the facts".

"I want to speak to President Trump, I want to speak to allies," the British leader said in brief comments aired on UK television hours after the US attack.

"I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved in that. And as you know, I always say and believe we should all uphold international law."

Starmer added that "hopefully more information will come out" about the situation when Trump holds a press conference later Saturday.

The UK has not recognised the results of the disputed 2024 election that handed Maduro a third term in power, and has called for a "peaceful, negotiated transition" of power there.

Following Saturday's events, Starmer said his government's focus was on supporting around 500 British nationals thought to be in Venezuela.

"We're working with the (British) embassy to make sure that they are well looked after, safeguarded and get appropriate advice," he added.

The Foreign Office in London on Saturday updated its advice to urge against all travel to Venezuela.

It noted Venezuelan authorities had "announced a 'state of external commotion' due to air strikes on targets across the country".

"This could lead to closure of Venezuelan borders and airspace," the advice added.

The US actions prompted strong political reactions in Britain.

Nigel Farage, leader of the hard-right Reform UK party and a longtime Trump ally, called them "unorthodox and contrary to international law".

"But if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing. I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro," he added.

But Ed Davey, leader of the centrist Liberal Democrats, urged Starmer to "condemn Trump's illegal action in Venezuela".

"Maduro is a brutal and illegitimate dictator, but unlawful attacks like this make us all less safe," he added, arguing they give Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi "a green light" to "attack other countries with impunity".

