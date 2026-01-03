403
OIC Praises Riyadh's Initiative To Host Conf. On Yemen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha expressed on Saturday his appreciation and gratitude to Saudi Arabia's initiative on holding a comprehensive conference in Riyadh, responding to Chairman of Yemen's presidential leadership council Rashad al-Alimi's request.
The conference is set to feature different southern components to discuss fair solutions to the Yemen's southern issue, within the framework of responsible and inclusive dialogue.
In a statement, Taha said the initiative embodies the wise policy of the Saudi leadership to unify the ranks, discard violence and uphold peace.
Sincere and inclusive dialogue remains the only wat to achieve permanent peace and stability in Yemen, he affirmed.
Addressing national issues, topped with the southern ones, could be only achieved by consensus, understanding and dialogue in a way that puts social and historic dimensions into considerations, and avoid the country further division, suffering and fragmentation, he noted.
Yemen's unity, security and stability are a main pillar for the region's stability and security, he said, lauding the Saudi key role in backing Yemen's legitimacy and supporting dialogue paths.
Taha called on all parties for positive and constructive participation in a way that serves Yemen's supreme interest and achieves Yemen's aspirations as well as enhances regional stability and security. (end)
