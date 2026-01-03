23 Inbound Flights Diverted From Dubai Airports Amid Thick Fog On Saturday Morning

A total of 23 inbound flights were diverted from Dubai's airports due to the early-morning weather conditions on Saturday, an airport spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.

“The conditions on January 3 led to the diversion of 21 inbound flights from Dubai International (DXB) and two inbound flights from Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC),” the spokesperson said.

The disruptions followed weather alerts issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which placed several areas under yellow and red fog warnings between midnight and 10am on Saturday. Reduced visibility during this period affected flight operations, particularly during peak early-morning arrival hours.

The NCM has also cautioned residents to remain alert over the coming days, warning that humid conditions are expected to intensify by Saturday night and into Sunday morning. These conditions could again lead to the formation of fog or mist in some inland areas, potentially affecting road and air travel.

Airport authorities said teams were mobilised quickly to minimise inconvenience to passengers.“We are working closely with airlines, relevant authorities and service partners to bring schedules back into balance and support guests affected by the brief disruption,” the spokesperson said.

They added that once visibility improved later in the morning, operations began returning to normal.“With weather conditions now normal, operations are returning to regular flow, with efforts focused on keeping delays to a minimum,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a local airline confirmed that some of their flights had been impacted. "The weather conditions in Dubai this morning resulted in select flights being cancelled, delayed, or diverted," said a spokesperson for FlyDubai. "We are doing all we can to minimise the disruption to our passengers' travel schedules and are coordinating with all parties at the airport. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."

Fog-related disruptions are not uncommon during the UAE's winter months, particularly during early mornings when temperatures drop and humidity levels rise. Authorities regularly urge motorists and travellers to exercise caution during such conditions and to stay updated through official weather and transport advisories.

The fog disruption comes amid an already busy travel period across UAE airports. Local airlines have warned travellers to arrive early for their flights this week. Emirates had earlier advised all customers of a significant travel peak in the first week of January, with high numbers of departures and arrivals expected from January 2 to 5, 2026.

“Emirates strongly recommends that customers arrive at the airport 4 hours ahead of departure, preparing for the likelihood of additional traffic on the way to the airport, busier carparks, and a bustling airport,” said the advisory.