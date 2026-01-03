MSF Warns Of Suspending Operations In Gaza Due To Israeli Decisions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) revealed today that it may have to end its operations in the Gaza Strip next March if the Israeli occupation does not reverse its decision to ban its work, along with 36 other international humanitarian organizations.

President of MSF in France, Dr. Isabelle Defourny stated in a press conference that the organization's registration to operate in the occupied Palestinian territories expired on December 31. She noted that the re-registration process began in July 2025, but no response has been received to date.

She added, "We still have 60 days during which we can operate without re-registration, but if the Israeli decision continues, we will be forced to suspend our activities in March."

MSF operates in Gaza with approximately 40 international staff and 800 Palestinian staff members across eight hospitals.

Defourny emphasized that the organization is the second largest distributor of water in the Gaza Strip and provided care to more than 100,000 injured people in 2025. She also noted that it was the second largest provider of birth assistance in the region.

The head of Doctors Without Borders explained that Israeli sanctions target organizations that provide evidence of the violence perpetrated by the Israeli occupation army in Gaza. She pointed out that more than 500 humanitarian workers, including 15 Doctors Without Borders staff members, have been killed since October 2023.

Last Thursday, Israeli occupation authorities confirmed that they had barred 37 major international humanitarian organizations from entering the Gaza Strip, accusing them of failing to provide lists of their staff.

This measure, they claimed, was required for security reasons, while Doctors Without Borders considered this condition a "blatant interference" in the work of humanitarian organizations.