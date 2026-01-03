Venezuelan President's Indictment Includes Conspiracy And Terrorism Charges: US Attorney General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: US Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will "soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts" after he was captured in Venezuela.

CNN quoted Bondi in a social media post today, saying that the indictment against Maduro includes charges of conspiracy in narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of weapons and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess weapons and destructive devices against the United States.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and their removal from the country.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed that the Venezuelan government does not know the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro or his wife, Cilia Flores.