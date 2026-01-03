Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crans-Montana Will Move Forward With Respect And Remembrance, Says Tourism Director

2026-01-03 02:08:39
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) After the devastating bar fire in Crans-Montana, tourism must continue with "great respect and remembrance", according to the director of the local tourism office Bruno Huggler in an interview published today by the Tamedia group press. This content was published on January 3, 2026 - 12:36 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
In the interview, Huggler expressed no sympathy for people who would travel to the Crans-Montana solely to visit the accident site. Huggler is not aware of any early departures or cancellations.“The tragedy has an enormous impact, but it is not an event that calls into question the general safety or accessibility of the entire destination,” he said.

According to Huggler, tourism remains open, albeit with some adjustments. Concerts are reportedly not taking place. Many bars have given up on music and parties.“Nevertheless, many establishments remain open to act as meeting points for people to come together,” explained the tourism manager.

Around 40 people were killed and 119 injured in a bar fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

Swissinfo

