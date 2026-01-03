Crans-Montana Will Move Forward With Respect And Remembrance, Says Tourism Director
-
Italiano
it
Crans-Montana:“avanti con rispetto e memoria”, direttore turismo
Original
Read more: Crans-Montana:“avanti con rispetto e memoria”, direttore tu
Русский
ru
((Кран-Монтана продолжит туристический сезон))
Read more: ((Кран-Монтана продолжит туристический се
In the interview, Huggler expressed no sympathy for people who would travel to the Crans-Montana solely to visit the accident site. Huggler is not aware of any early departures or cancellations.“The tragedy has an enormous impact, but it is not an event that calls into question the general safety or accessibility of the entire destination,” he said.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to Huggler, tourism remains open, albeit with some adjustments. Concerts are reportedly not taking place. Many bars have given up on music and parties.“Nevertheless, many establishments remain open to act as meeting points for people to come together,” explained the tourism manager.More More Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prosecutor
This content was published on Jan 2, 2026 Around 40 people were killed and 119 injured in a bar fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.Read more: Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prose
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment