Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Venezuela: Switzerland Calls For Respect For International Law

Venezuela: Switzerland Calls For Respect For International Law


2026-01-03 02:08:38
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Following the US attack on Venezuela, Switzerland has called for de-escalation, restraint and respect for international law. This content was published on January 3, 2026 - 14:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Italiano it Svizzera invita al rispetto del diritto internazionale Original Read more: Svizzera invita al rispetto del diritto internazi
  • Español es Venezuela: Suiza llama al respeto del derecho internacional Read more: Venezuela: Suiza llama al respeto del derecho internac
  • Русский ru Венесуэла: Швейцария призвала к соблюдению международного права Read more: Венесуэла: Швейцария призвала к соблюдению международного

At the moment, the Swiss foreign ministry has no information on affected Swiss citizens in Venezuela.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Respect for international law also includes respecting the prohibition on the use of force enshrined in international law and the territorial integrity of sovereign states, the foreign ministry's head of communication, Nicolas Bideau, wrote on the social media platform X today.

External Content

The Swiss embassy in Venezuela is closely monitoring the situation, the post reads. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, had also already expressed a similar opinion to Bideau's.

More More Democracy Venezuelan opposition in Switzerland: Maduro regime 'knows it doesn't have a majority'

This content was published on Jul 30, 2024 The coordinator of Venezuela's opposition in Switzerland explains why she got involved in the recent hotly disputed election campaign.

Read more: Venezuelan opposition in Switzerland: Maduro regime 'knows it doesn't have a majo

MENAFN03012026000210011054ID1110551193



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search