Venezuela: Switzerland Calls For Respect For International Law

At the moment, the Swiss foreign ministry has no information on affected Swiss citizens in Venezuela.

Respect for international law also includes respecting the prohibition on the use of force enshrined in international law and the territorial integrity of sovereign states, the foreign ministry's head of communication, Nicolas Bideau, wrote on the social media platform X today.

The Swiss embassy in Venezuela is closely monitoring the situation, the post reads. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, had also already expressed a similar opinion to Bideau's.

This content was published on Jul 30, 2024 The coordinator of Venezuela's opposition in Switzerland explains why she got involved in the recent hotly disputed election campaign.