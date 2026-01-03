Venezuela: Switzerland Calls For Respect For International Law
-
Italiano
it
Svizzera invita al rispetto del diritto internazionale
Original
Read more: Svizzera invita al rispetto del diritto internazi
Español
es
Venezuela: Suiza llama al respeto del derecho internacional
Read more: Venezuela: Suiza llama al respeto del derecho internac
Русский
ru
Венесуэла: Швейцария призвала к соблюдению международного права
Read more: Венесуэла: Швейцария призвала к соблюдению международного
At the moment, the Swiss foreign ministry has no information on affected Swiss citizens in Venezuela.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Respect for international law also includes respecting the prohibition on the use of force enshrined in international law and the territorial integrity of sovereign states, the foreign ministry's head of communication, Nicolas Bideau, wrote on the social media platform X today.External Content
The Swiss embassy in Venezuela is closely monitoring the situation, the post reads. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, had also already expressed a similar opinion to Bideau's.More More Democracy Venezuelan opposition in Switzerland: Maduro regime 'knows it doesn't have a majority'
This content was published on Jul 30, 2024 The coordinator of Venezuela's opposition in Switzerland explains why she got involved in the recent hotly disputed election campaign.Read more: Venezuelan opposition in Switzerland: Maduro regime 'knows it doesn't have a majo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment