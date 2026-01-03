Future Holdings AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Future Holdings AG Announces Strategic Pause and Investor Capital Reimbursement Following SIX Review Outcome

ZURICH, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Holdings AG ("Future" or "the Company") today announced that, following a review by the Issuer Committee of SIX Swiss Exchange, Management and the Board of Directors have decided to pause the current project in its existing structure. This decision follows the Committee's conclusion that the exemptions required for the Company's planned listing could not be granted at this stage. Given this outcome, and in keeping with its fiduciary responsibilities and commitment to acting in the best interests of its investors, the Company has resolved to reimburse investors for the capital raised to date. "Our priority has always been the protection of our investors' interests," said Sebastien Hess, CEO of Future Holdings AG. "While the regulatory outcome is not what we anticipated, returning capital immediately ensures we maintain trust and financial discipline while we evaluate the best path forward for the business." The Board and Management believe this decision represents a prudent and responsible course of action, providing investors with clarity while allowing the Company the necessary time to reassess its strategic options and structural approach. As part of this process, Future will also review the most suitable jurisdictional and regulatory framework to support the development and scaling of its innovative business model. Throughout the listing process, the Company worked closely and constructively with its advisors and engaged in an open and professional dialogue with SIX. While the regulatory and technical teams involved provided support for the proposed approach, the Issuer Committee ultimately determined that the contemplated structure could not proceed under the current regulatory framework. Future Holdings AG would like to thank its investors for their trust, support, and constructive engagement throughout this process. The Company remains committed to transparency and will provide updates to stakeholders as appropriate as it evaluates next steps.



