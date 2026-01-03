US Military Hits Caracas As Trump Says President Maduro Taken Into Custody

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that US forces have captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, following what he described as“successful and large-scale” military strikes on Venezuela.



Venezuela Demands Proof of Life

Military Resistance and Emergency Measures

International Reactions Background: A Decade of Confrontation

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump stated that the couple had been“arrested and flown out of the country” in an operation conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies. The US president added that he would provide further details during a press conference at his Florida residence later in the day.

The Venezuelan government has not confirmed the arrests but stated it is unaware of the president's whereabouts. In an audio recording broadcast on state television, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said the government“does not know the location of President Maduro and his wife” and demanded that the United States provide“proof that President Maduro and his wife are alive.”

The US military launched a series of raids on the capital, Caracas, and several other Venezuelan cities early Saturday morning. The Venezuelan government described the offensive as an attempt to“seize the country's oil and minerals” and reported that the strikes targeted at least four regions.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello confirmed that the US strikes had resulted in civilian casualties. Speaking to security forces, Cabello said the US had only“partially” achieved its goals, as the government remained organised.“They expected the people to flee in hysteria or cowardice,” Cabello said, urging citizens to remain calm and trust the national leadership.

Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino stated in a video message that the country would“resist the presence of foreign forces.” Padrino alleged that the US attacks targeted“civilian areas” and said authorities were currently gathering information regarding the number of dead and wounded.

Prior to the reports of his capture, Maduro had declared a state of national emergency. According to a government statement, he ordered the implementation of all national defence plans“in accordance with the constitution, the Organic Law of States of Exception, and the Organic Law of National Security.”

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said it“reserves the right to exercise legitimate self-defence” and called on Latin American and Caribbean nations to mobilise in solidarity against what it termed“imperialist aggression.” Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto confirmed that Venezuela has requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

The military action has drawn widespread international condemnation and calls for restraint:



Russia: The Foreign Ministry“strongly condemned” the US military action, labelling it an“armed act of aggression” and urging an immediate halt to escalation to allow for dialogue.

Mexico: President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo's government rejected“unilateral military actions” as a violation of the UN Charter and called for the cessation of hostilities.

Colombia: President Gustavo Petro called for an immediate meeting of the UN Security Council and activated emergency protocols on the Venezuelan border.

United Kingdom: Prime Minister Keir Starmer clarified that Britain was not involved in the strikes.“I want to speak to President Trump... we must all uphold international law,” Starmer told the BBC.

European Union: Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she had discussed the situation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. While noting that the EU views Maduro as lacking legitimacy, she stressed that“international law must be respected” and called for restraint. Spain & Germany: Madrid offered to mediate a peaceful solution, while Berlin expressed“grave concern” and convened a crisis team.

The escalation marks a definitive peak in the decades-long confrontation between Washington and Caracas. Nicolas Maduro, a former bus driver and trade unionist who rose to power as the hand-picked successor of Hugo Chavez, has led Venezuela since 2013.

His tenure has been defined by severe economic instability, international isolation, and a continuous clash with the US government. In 2020, the US Department of Justice issued indictments against Maduro and senior officials, accusing them of“narco-terrorism” and leading the“Cartel of the Suns”-a term used to describe alleged corruption and drug trafficking by high-ranking military officers. The US further designated his government a“foreign terrorist organisation” in 2025, accusing it of using oil revenues for illicit activities.

Maduro, who was sworn in for a controversial third term on January 10, 2025, has consistently framed his presidency as a“battle for sovereignty” against US-backed attempts at regime change.