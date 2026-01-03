Cairo Conducts Intensive Contacts To Halt Yemen Fighting As Government Forces Seize Key Port

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is conducting intensive contacts with all parties to the Yemeni conflict to urge de-escalation and support a peace path, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates said on Saturday, as Saudi-backed government forces retook the strategic port of Mukalla.

In a formal statement, the ministry expressed“deep concern” regarding recent developments and the risks of potential escalation, which it said could impact the security and stability of Yemen and the wider region.

Egypt reaffirmed its“firm position” in support of the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Yemeni Republic and the necessity of preserving national state institutions.

The Egyptian government stated that providing comprehensive solutions to the roots of the crisis is the“only way” to end the conflict and achieve the aspirations of the Yemeni people. It called for the“language of dialogue and logic” to prevail, urging all parties to exercise self-restraint and avoid unilateral measures that threaten stability. Egypt added that it continues to push for a sustainable political settlement based on a national dialogue involving all components of the Yemeni people.

The diplomatic intervention comes as Yemen's Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government announced on Saturday that it had regained control of Mukalla. The city, which serves as the capital of Hadramout province and is a key eastern port, was seized last month by the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

Saudi Arabia has accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of backing the STC in its recent moves. The STC has for years been a constituent part of the internationally recognised government and holds seats within the Presidential Leadership Council, the body formed to lead the fight against the Iran-backed Houthis movement.

The fast-moving crisis has opened a major feud between the two Gulf powers and fractured the coalition of forces. Rapid government gains since Friday have reversed many of the territorial acquisitions made by the STC last month, casting doubt on the group's intention to hold a referendum on independence within two years.

Saudi-backed forces had already taken control of key locations in Hadramout, a large province with stretches of desert along the Saudi border. In response, STC forces blocked roads leading to Aden from the northern provinces, residents said. The group appealed for regional and international leaders to intervene against what it described as a“Saudi-backed military escalation”.

In a statement, the STC added that northern Islamist factions-an apparent reference to the Islah party that is part of the internationally recognised government and also has ties with the Muslim Brotherhood-had targeted civilians and vital infrastructure.

Yemen, split for a decade between warring regions, sits at a highly strategic location between the world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia and the Bab al-Mandeb strait that guards the vital sea route between Europe and Asia.

Overnight, the leader of the government, Presidential Council chief Rashad al-Alimi, said he had asked Saudi Arabia to host a forum to resolve the southern issue, adding he hoped this would bring all southern factions together.

Aden airport, the main transport hub for areas of Yemen outside Houthi control, has been closed since Thursday after a dispute over new restrictions announced by the internationally recognised government on flights with the UAE. The STC and Saudi Arabia have accused each other of responsibility for shutting off air traffic. The STC in its statement on Saturday said southern Yemen was being subjected to a land, sea and air blockade.