ETA Begins Receiving 2025 Tax Returns, Announces Expanded Support Measures

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced that the Authority began receiving tax returns for the 2025 tax year as of 1 January, in line with directives from Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk. The move aims to simplify procedures for taxpayers, provide integrated technical support, and encourage voluntary compliance.

Abdel Aal explained that individuals may submit their tax returns from 1 January 2026 until 31 March 2026, while companies can file until 30 April 2026, or within four months of the end of their financial year. All returns must be submitted electronically through the Authority's official platforms.

She noted that taxpayers affiliated with the First and Second Large Taxpayers Centres, the Large Free Professions Centre in Cairo, the Large and Medium Taxpayers Centres for Lower Egypt in Alexandria and Upper Egypt in Hurghada, the First and Second Medium Taxpayers Centres, as well as taxpayers in integrated areas under the Cairo First, Second, Third, and Fourth Tax Regions and the Qalyubia Tax Region, are required to file through the new core tax business system available on the ETA's official website. Other taxpayers will continue to submit returns via the electronic tax services portal.

Abdel Aal stressed that the ETA is implementing comprehensive facilitation measures to ease the filing process. These include organising free daily awareness seminars for taxpayers and accountants, led by specialised instructors who explain electronic filing procedures, provide hands-on assistance, respond to enquiries, and address any technical issues.

She added that the Authority has also deployed technical support committees at professional syndicates, civil society institutions, chambers of commerce, and federations to further assist taxpayers. In addition, dedicated technical support teams have been assigned to tax offices nationwide.

The ETA head urged taxpayers to comply with the specified filing deadlines, reaffirming the Authority's commitment to delivering a simplified and transparent tax experience that strengthens trust and supports voluntary compliance. She noted that all enquiries can be directed to the ETA hotline at 16395.