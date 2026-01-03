403
MOCI Issues Guide On Gulf National Product Certificates For Factories
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has issued a guide for the service of issuing Gulf National Product Certificates for factories, with the aim of clarifying the application requirements, registration steps, and the approval of applications through the Industry Services Portal guide seeks to facilitate procedures and clarify technical standards and requirements; explain the role of approved accounting offices in preparing financial and technical reports; in addition to enhancing the quality and accuracy of the required reports and ensuring accurate completion of applications guide includes basic application requirements, registration steps, and document submission; the mechanism for reviewing and approving applications; and steps for preparing financial and technical reports pointed out that issuing the guide comes as part of its commitment to supporting the national industrial sector as well as enhancing trade exchange among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, by providing a clear reference that helps accelerate procedures and improve the efficiency of services provided to factories.MOCI Gulf National Product Certificates
